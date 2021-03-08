Cleveland neighborhood health center brings vaccine to an underserved area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A steady stream of patients walked into the Langston Hughes Center on East 79th and Quincy, 350 total.
“Going over there to get my vaccine,” said East-sider Michael Lester. “My wife had hers Thursday and I’m getting mine today.”
Vaccine clinic organizers tried to take away any inconvenience to getting the vaccine, including technological.
“We know who has been here, right, and participated in our wellness programs, who look at this as part of our community,” says Dr. Michelle Medina, of the Cleveland Clinic. “We’ve done a virtual door-to-door campaign literally picking up the phone to try to find them or text them or email them. Our community partners have also spoken at different churches.”
The one-day, appointment-only clinic can vaccinate 300 to 400 people a day and organizers will see if they can do other events.
“We’ve been planning to do several other events here as well,” said Dr. Medina. “I think the one thing we want to understand is how will the CSU Wolstein Center effect will the sign-ups at this site.”
For Michael Lester, it was important to get the vaccine.
“This virus so bad right now,” Lester said. “I think everyone should get one right now.”
