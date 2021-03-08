Close call: Unsecured pipe pierces through windshield of car on Ohio interstate

Close call: Unsecured pipe pierces through windshield of car on Ohio interstate
Pole through windshield (Source: OSHP)
By Chris Anderson | March 8, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 11:59 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a terrifying interstate incident fortunately ended without tragedy.

The Bowling Green Post of the OSHP shared a photo on social media showing a lengthy metal pipe pierced through the passenger side of a SUV-style Mercedes-Benz.

“Vehicle load securement is important for the safety of everyone on the road,” the wrote on Twitter.

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred on March 4 on I-75 near the Wooster Street exit in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.