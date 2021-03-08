Elyria man severely injured after sledding accident on Hinckley Hill

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There have been three major accidents on Hinckley Hill in the past month.
“I flew in the air and smacked into a tree,” said DeAndre Clayton.
Clayton’s accident happened in late February.
He suffered a fractured spine, broken ribs, and a punctured lung.
The 19-year-old was supposed to be studying at the University of Toledo right now, but the accident put that on hold.
“Now I’m sitting here stuck in bed trying to do all of my classes remotely,” said Clayton. “At home, it’s a little more difficult to focus.”
Two weeks ago, one girl died and another was paralyzed after sledding down the same hill.
Clayton says he believes these accidents could’ve been prevented if there was a safety barrier along the hill.
Clayton’s father, Richard, couldn’t agree more.
They say a barrier could potentially stop people from slamming into trees.
“Somebody should’ve been on there to say ‘hey one child got injured there, let’s keep a very close eye on this... a second child got injured there, why was it not closed?” said Richard Clayton.
19 News called Cleveland Metroparks multiple times to see if there will be any changes made to the hill.
Cleveland Metroparks has not responded yet.
Meanwhile, Richard and DeAndre say changes should be made to the hill or it should be shut down.
“How many more is it going to take for somebody to take responsibility and be accountable for these children’s injuries?” said Richard Clayton.
