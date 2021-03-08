Female patron threatens to shoot up Steelyard Chipotle after manager asks her to mask up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman waved a gun in the air at a Steelyard Commons restaurant and threatened to shoot up the store after being asked to wear a mask.
An 18-year-old cashier at the Steelyard Commons Chipotle is still struggling with what happened in the restaurant last Tuesday. She wanted to remain anonymous.
“It makes me like question like should I still be working in this type of environment? Should I go somewhere else?”
Around 4 p.m., the cashier says a woman came in to pick up a DoorDash order. She wasn’t wearing a mask.
“It was just a little coworker that was right there that just said, oh like we’re not gonna be able to serve you if you don’t have a mask on, and she got upset for no reason in my opinion,” said the cashier.
That woman started yelling at the employee and making threats. Then she went outside and returned with another woman who threatened to shoot up the store. Cleveland police say one of the two women waved a gun in the air before leaving the restaurant. The cashier I spoke to can’t believe someone would act like that just because she was asked to wear a mask.
“We’ve been having to wear these for a while now; somebody shouldn’t be mad like, you know what you have to do, said the cashier. “You shouldn’t get mad because somebody tells you something like there’s signs all over posted up on the door and stuff. They just kind of just basically no self-control or respect for other people’s safety kind of immature because it’s not that big of a deal just to put a mask on.”
The manager said that she was calling the police, and one of the two females waved a gun in the air before leaving the restaurant.
The two left in a gray Ford Escape with a luggage rack and a broken rear window, the post said.
The first suspect is 17 or 18 years old. She was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and torn blue jeans, according to police. The second suspect was wearing a pink top and dark pants.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective O’Neil at 216-623-2709 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
