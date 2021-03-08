Game plan is out for Browns’ 2021 season tickets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As part of the team’s planning for 2021, the team is preparing for the NFL’s current consideration of adding a 17th regular season game this year. More information will be shared by the league at the appropriate time, and the Browns will provide an update to season ticket members as soon as possible, including if the team is granted another regular season home game this year. To ensure the renewal process begins on time for its fans, Cleveland has officially set this year’s season ticket prices, and season ticket members will not receive additional charges if the team is allocated a ninth regular season home game in 2021.
With respect to uncertainties related to attendance for the 2021 season, the Browns are currently distributing season tickets with the hope for a full capacity at FirstEnergy Stadium this year. As diligently executed throughout 2020, the team will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 developments and adhere to the recommendations of medical experts and local and state government regulations.
As always, the Browns will continue to provide flexibility for all of their season ticket members by making various payment plans available. The team will also proactively notify season ticket members about contingency plans that may be implemented in the event a reduced capacity is required for a portion of the upcoming season.
With the 2021 season pricing structure, season ticket prices at FirstEnergy Stadium will increase for only the fourth time in any capacity since 2008. In addition, a significant number of sections’ prices also decreased prior to the 2017 season.
The Browns’ average season ticket price is estimated to once again remain among the six lowest totals of all NFL teams next season. Including 2021 anticipated rankings, the team’s season ticket pricing has ranked in the bottom fifth of the league for nine of the past 10 years (since 2012) and was also listed among the bottom three teams (30th or lower) for six of those seasons.
Statement from Senior Vice President of Communications Peter John-Baptiste on 2021 season ticket prices:
“While our main focus will always be on the well-being of everyone within our stadium – players, coaches and of course, our incredible fans – we are encouraged by the current developments related to COVID-19 in our region and hope that we will be allowed to have a full capacity at FirstEnergy Stadium this upcoming season. Our team responded strongly to the limited number of fans we were able to responsibly host for all home games last year, and we know how incredibly important it is for our players and coaches to have fans in our stadium creating the best homefield advantage in the NFL. As we do each year, we evaluate our ticket pricing structure based on multiple factors to ensure that it is reflective of the current market, gives our season ticket members various flexible payment options and delivers value while creating the most memorable fan experience.”
2021 season ticket pricing notes:
- The Browns reached their season ticket membership maximum for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
- As a result of COVID-19 protocols, all fans had the opportunity to opt out of their 2020 season tickets and apply their payments to the 2021 season or request a refund. In addition to having several flexible payment options available, the team also afforded season ticket members multiple opportunities to defer payments in 2020.
- Additionally, the team has received season ticket wait list deposits from several thousand fans heading into the 2021 season. From Sept.-Jan., wait list deposits year over year increased by 211 percent.
- Browns fans may purchase season tickets from a variety of accessible price points starting as low as $50 per game. More than 40 percent of the team’s non-club and non-premium seats are available for $80 per game or less, including approximately 95 percent of the upper level.
- 2021 marks only the fourth time in the past 13 years (since 2008) that the team has increased ticket prices in any capacity, while a significant number of sections also decreased prior to the 2017 season. Despite some pricing adjustments for the 2019 season, 43 percent of ticket prices did not change or decreased for Browns season ticket members that year.
- More than 70 percent of the stadium’s non-club and non-premium locations will change by only $10-15 per game.
- Responding to the strong demand for areas with the best sightlines and premium seat options, the most substantial pricing changes impact sections in the lower bowl, as well as club, premium club and suite tickets.
- Other notes
- Browns single-game ticket prices in 2020 will once again be variably priced, including preseason games which will be below the average full-season per game ticket price.
- Browns fans can visit the team’s website or call 440-824-3434 for more information on purchasing season ticket deposits for upcoming seasons.
- In addition to home games against AFC North division rivals, the Browns are currently slated to host regular season games against the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders.
- Cleveland’s 11-5 record was the team’s best since it returned to Cleveland in 1999. It marked the fourth time since 1970 the team won at least 11 games in a season.
- The Browns, who reached the postseason for the first time since 2002, notched their first postseason victory since the 1994 season, defeating the Steelers 48-37 in the AFC Wild Card Round.
- The Browns finished 6-2 (.750) at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2020, the team’s most home wins in a season since 2007 and only the second time reaching the mark since returning in 1999. The six home wins tied for the second-most ever in Browns history.
- Cleveland also won four consecutive games at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2019, the team’s longest home winning streak since 2007 when the club won seven consecutive home games. Additionally, the club’s .500 winning percentage at home that year tied for its third-highest at FirstEnergy Stadium at the time (since 1999, not including 2020).
2021 Browns’ home opponents at FirstEnergy Stadium:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
Las Vegas Raiders
Note: Preseason opponents to be determined
