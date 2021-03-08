Game plan is out for Browns’ 2021 season tickets

“While our main focus will always be on the well-being of everyone within our stadium – players, coaches and of course, our incredible fans – we are encouraged by the current developments related to COVID-19 in our region and hope that we will be allowed to have a full capacity at FirstEnergy Stadium this upcoming season. Our team responded strongly to the limited number of fans we were able to responsibly host for all home games last year, and we know how incredibly important it is for our players and coaches to have fans in our stadium creating the best homefield advantage in the NFL. As we do each year, we evaluate our ticket pricing structure based on multiple factors to ensure that it is reflective of the current market, gives our season ticket members various flexible payment options and delivers value while creating the most memorable fan experience.”