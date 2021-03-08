Gov. DeWine orders flags flown at half staff Tuesday to mark coronavirus anniversary in state

Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine ordered that all flags on public grounds in the state be flown at half staff on Tuesday, March 9.
Tuesday marks one year since the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Ohio. All three cases identified that day were in Cuyahoga County.
DeWine also issued a state of emergency that day and asked state colleges and universities to move classes online to slow the spread of the virus.
In May 2020, then-Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton said antibody testing showed coronavirus had been in Cleveland as early as January.
