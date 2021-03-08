Governor: Centralized registration site is now active, making it easier for Ohioans to get COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor visited another vaccination site in Ohio on Monday where he revealed that the state’s centralized registration site is now active.
The state-developed site is the next step in making the vaccine and immunization appointments more accessible for Ohioans through use of the centralized scheduling portal.
Previously, Ohioans were required to look for their own providers, whether through local health departments, pharmacies, or a physician’s office, and schedule an appointment for vaccine administration.
Gov. DeWine’s visit in Dayton comes days after he stopped in Cuyahoga County to reveal plans for a FEMA-backed mass vaccination site planned for Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.
Additionally, more than a dozen mass vaccination clinics will soon be open across Ohio, granting more rural and urban access to coronavirus immunizations.
While the registration site is not yet prominently displayed on the Ohio Department of Health’s website, Gov. DeWine said he will share more details regarding the portal during a 2 p.m. briefing on Monday.
Stay with 19 News for developing details.
