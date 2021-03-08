Northeast Ohio weather: Major warm-up this week; rain returns on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Significantly warmer air has moved into northeast Ohio today.
Temperatures will only get warmer as the week goes on.
Expect highs near 60 on Tuesday.
Lakeshore communities will be much cooler in the afternoon, with temperatures in the 50s, and some spots even dropping into the 40s as the lake breeze amps up.
With strong southerly winds in the area Wednesday and Thursday, everyone, including the lakeshore, will get to enjoy much warmer-than-normal temperatures.
Expect highs in the mid and upper 60s each day.
This isn’t quite record territory, but it is 20 degrees plus above average.
The record highs for Wednesday and Thursday are 72 degrees and 73 degrees respectively.
Rain will move in later Thursday, putting an end to our warm-up.
Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 40s on Friday.
Weekend highs will only be in the upper 30s.
