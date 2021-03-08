Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,254 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 17,502 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 979,725 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Monday where he provided more details about the newly-launched centralized vaccine registration site.
The 24-hour increase of 1,254 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 141,373 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 50,965 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 7,223 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.