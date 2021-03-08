Ohio’s vaccine eligibility to include people at least 50 years old; more medical conditions also added

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More Ohioans will soon be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Effective Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said people who 50 years and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, even as many Ohioans continue to report challenges when it comes to scheduling an appointment to get a vaccination against the coronavirus.
The governor said approximately 1.2 million Ohioans between the ages of 50 and 59 years old will be able to get the vaccine under the new Phase 2B guidelines, which will come a week after individuals who are at least 60 years old became eligible.
Additionally, individuals with more specific medical conditions will become eligible beginning March 11.
Individuals with Type 2 diabetes are expected to account for approximately 170,000 Ohioans, according to Gov. DeWine, while people with end-stage renal disease total around 20,000.
Expansion of the eligibility was announced hours after the state’s centralized registration portal was launched.
