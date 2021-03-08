Return to in-person learning begins today for Akron Public Schools

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - After more than a year of remote learning, some teachers, students and staff in Akron Public Schools are back in the classroom this week.
Students in kindergarten, first, and second grades are back in the classroom starting Monday, March 8.
All other students will return to the classroom next Monday, March 15.
“Our teachers and staff are extremely excited to see the students again,” Superintendent David W. James said. “We know the students are anxious to get back, as well. It has been a long 51 weeks.”
Students had been learning remotely for almost an entire year because of the pandemic.
In February, Governor Mike DeWine called out Cleveland and Akron Schools for not returning to the classroom on March 1, which was the date DeWine said students should be back in school if personnel wanted to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
