Two Lorain schools evacuated after student receives bomb threat via social media

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Clearview High and Durling Middle schools in Lorain were evacuated Monday after a middle school student told a school resource officer he received a bomb threat the night before via social media.
Lorain County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the high school in the 4700 block of Broadway Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., according to a sheriff’s officer media release.
The middle and high schools were evacuated as a precaution and authorities searched the buildings.
Students and staff were allowed to return to the building without further incident and no one was injured, the release said.
The matter is under investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.
