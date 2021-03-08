Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon postponed to fall 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon will not take place the weekend of May 15-16, organizers announced Monday.
The marathon will now happen in the fall, but no date has been picked yet.
Organizers said they are working with Cleveland city officials to pick a date that does not conflict with a Cleveland Browns home game.
“While we are disappointed that we must postpone race weekend, we are doing everything we can to hold an in-person event because our runners deserve it and we appreciate their patience,” said Jack Staph, executive director of the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon. “Our team is dedicated to hosting a safe, high-quality race as we have done for decades, as well as virtual options, and we look forward to gathering together again in the fall. We are confident in our health and safety plan that has been developed with local and state health officials and University Hospitals.”
Registration for the in-person event in the fall has been paused until a date is set.
However, registration for all virtual races is now open. For information on how to complete one of the virtual events, runners can visit https://www.clevelandmarathon.com/2021-registration/2021-cleveland-marathon-virtual-race.aspx.
Runners who deferred their registration from the 2020 event to 2021 can choose one of the following options:
- Participate in one of the 2021 virtual events in May or the fall of 2021
- Participate in the 2021 in-person race in the fall
- Defer to the 2022 race (scheduled for May 21 & 22)
Runners who registered in 2021 can choose to:
- Participate in one of the 2021 virtual events
- Participate in the 2021 in-person race
The Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon is one of the 50 oldest races in the country.
