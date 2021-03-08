Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon postponed to fall 2021

“While we are disappointed that we must postpone race weekend, we are doing everything we can to hold an in-person event because our runners deserve it and we appreciate their patience,” said Jack Staph, executive director of the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon. “Our team is dedicated to hosting a safe, high-quality race as we have done for decades, as well as virtual options, and we look forward to gathering together again in the fall. We are confident in our health and safety plan that has been developed with local and state health officials and University Hospitals.”