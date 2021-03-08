U.S. Marshals: Fugitive of the Week wanted for drug crimes

Anthony Williams, 27, is wanted by the DEA and U.S. Marshals for drug crimes. (Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | March 8, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 3:49 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals are looking for a Cleveland man wanted for the manufacture, distribution, and possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Williams, 27, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, according to a Marshal’s media release. His last known address was near the 9600 block of Fuller Avenue.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to Williams’ capture, the release said.

Those with information can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

