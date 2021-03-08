2-year-old being treated at Cleveland Clinic after experiencing a rare but serious complication from COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Summer Thompson sharing the nightmare her 2-year-old son Warren Parker Junior has been going through.
“It’s been really really really hard,” she said.
He was admitted to Cleveland Clinic’s main campus with something called “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome” after getting COVID-19 a few weeks ago.
“He was just screaming in pain and there was nothing I could do about it,” Thompson said.
She says doctors have told her the syndrome is a rare but serious complication from COVID-19 that they’ve been seeing mostly in children.
Warren has been in extreme pain and has a high fever, vomiting, and soreness.
It’s an experience that has shaken her to her core.
“I’ve never seen him like this so it was rough, and I was really scared,” she said. “Both me and his dad were - we didn’t know... what’s going on with him, and it’s really unknown and that’s what was so hard about a lot of this.”
Now, Thompson says she’s seeing progress and hopefully better times ahead.
She hopes that she will be able to take her son home sooner than later.
In the end, her mission is to protect other families from the horror she went through. Watch little ones closely, she said, as they fight the infection.
