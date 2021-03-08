UPDATE: Police find 73-year-old man with dementia missing from Elyria

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Update: Police have found 73-year-old Jan Ebert. He is safe.
Original story:
Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 73-year-old man with dementia who went missing shortly before noon on Sunday.
Jan Ebert drove away from his residence on Parkmeadow Drive in Elyria and did not return, according to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit.
Ebert was driving a 2011 blue Honda Fit with Ohio license plates mark EZD3855.
Anyone with information should call 866-693-9171 or 911.
