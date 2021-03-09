27 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

By Rachel Vadaj and Stephanie Czekalinski | March 8, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 8:41 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced Monday that there were zero new COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 397 citywide.

There were 27 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 25,439 confirmed cases citywide.

Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from 3 to 70-years-old.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Cleveland coronavirus numbers for March 8th, 2021
Cleveland coronavirus numbers for March 8th, 2021 (Source: City of Cleveland)

