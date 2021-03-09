Akron police officer remembers fellow officer who died of COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police Officer Michael Miller is remembering fellow his fellow officer Edward Stewart a month after Stewart died of complication of COVID-19.
Stewart died Feb. 12.
Officer Stewart, 60, joined the police academy in December 1994 and worked with the department and for the community for his entire career.
A private funeral occurred on Saturday, Feb. 20.
After the service, there was be a motorcade from the funeral home to Akron Police Station.
“What a role model in terms of the level of professionalism & passion that he had for people,” said Lieutenant Mike Miller.
The department honored Officer Stewart a final salute with honors and presentation of the flag upon arriving at the station.
“It’s been a trying year but we’re still standing Police departments like ours are still standing we’re still committed to being the best public servants,” Miller added.
