Akron police officer remembers fellow officer who died of COVID-19

Officer Edward Stewart died on Feb. 12.

Akron police officer remembers fellow officer who died of COVID-19
By Avery Williams and Syeda Abbas | March 9, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated March 9 at 8:37 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police Officer Michael Miller is remembering fellow his fellow officer Edward Stewart a month after Stewart died of complication of COVID-19.

Akron police officer remembers officer who died of COVID-19

It was one year ago today local health officials announced the first COVID-19 cases in Northeast Ohio.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Stewart died Feb. 12.

Officer Stewart, 60, joined the police academy in December 1994 and worked with the department and for the community for his entire career.

A private funeral occurred on Saturday, Feb. 20.

After the service, there was be a motorcade from the funeral home to Akron Police Station.

“What a role model in terms of the level of professionalism & passion that he had for people,” said Lieutenant Mike Miller.

The department honored Officer Stewart a final salute with honors and presentation of the flag upon arriving at the station.

“It’s been a trying year but we’re still standing Police departments like ours are still standing we’re still committed to being the best public servants,” Miller added.

Akron Police hold final salute for Officer Edward Stewart, who died of COVID-19 complications

Akron Police hold final salute for Officer Edward Stewart, who died of COVID-19 complications

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.