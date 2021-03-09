Back to School! Cleveland public school students set to return, first time in almost a year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools (CMSD) will reopen Friday, March 12 after the Cleveland teachers told the district last Thursday they would not return until schools until they had coronavirus safety assurances.
“It feels good to know that we’re in a place to know that we can safely reopen schools,” said Shari Obrenski, President of the Cleveland Teachers’ Union.
To reopen those schools, teachers now say there are enough PPEs, coronavirus prevention supplies, and assurances about safe air.
“It was a matter of the district being able to produce data that they had not previously produced,” said Obrenski. “And then to ensure that we were going to have ongoing monitoring of air quality so that we can be confident that as we get more people back into the building that the fresh air levels are what they should be in our classrooms that were not in place before”
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, worked over the weekend to try to get teachers and students back into safe classrooms. The Mayor offered support from city departments and, although it didn’t end up as part of the deal, it was worth it for the union.
“Through the hard work we put in over the last several days, not only can we have a safe start but we can continue to operate in a safe fashion,” said Obrenski.
Five thousand teachers and other union members and 37,000 students now can return to schools closed for almost a year, starting Friday with two thousand special needs students, then Monday with Kindergarten through second grade and 10th and 12th graders.
