City of Cleveland to hold gun melt Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland will melt down 400 guns to make steel Wednesday.
The guns being melted include guns surrendered at the 2019 Gun Buy-Back, the most recent buy-back the city has held.
Cleveland did not hold a Gun Buy-Back in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The guns being melted Wednesday will be placed into the No. 1 Basic Oxygen Furnace iron ladle and will be melted by approximately 200 tons of molten iron.
Temperatures inside the furnace will be around 2,400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Once melted, the iron, along with scrap, will then be charged in the basic oxygen furnace to make steel.
The event is closed to the public, but you can see pictures of it afterwards on the City of Cleveland’s social media.
