Cleveland State reserves might be the nation’s most active

This is not a job the players take lightly. It can be exhausting. “It can definitely feel like that, " said Sanchez. “We’ve had a lot of close games this season and the nerves set in, the adrenaline sets in, you might feel like you played more than you did.” Yes, they do get in games at times too, they are real basketball players. They just have bench duties as well. “It’s a role [Coach Gates] placed on us and we take it very, very seriously,” said Sternberg. “It’s like being on the court because we are helping the team win.”