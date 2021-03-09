CMSD teachers to return to school buildings Wednesday; first students to return to in-person class Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District and its teachers’ union have reached an agreement that paves the way for the first students in the district to return to the classroom on Friday.
The agreement comes after the district addressed health and safety concerns raised by the Cleveland Teachers Union, school CEO Eric Gordon said in a media release.
Union members will return to school buildings on Wednesday, according to the release. Students in the first phase will return to in-person hybrid learning on Friday.
“Our buildings are safe, and the District has taken every precaution possible to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff,” Gordon said.
The union’s president said that the organization is confident that the district is ready to move to hybrid learning.
“We are all looking forward to welcoming back students whose families have chosen a return to in-person instruction,” union President Shari Obrenski wrote in the release.
The agreement provides clarity for parents who were left with questions after union members voted to postpone a return to schools until concerns about ventilation and COVID-19 mitigation supplies were addressed shortly before the district was scheduled to return to in-person hybrid learning.
Teachers, paraprofessionals, and others continued to work remotely from home on Monday, March 8.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.