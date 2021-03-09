1 person dies after train hits car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - One person is dead after a Norfolk Southern train hit the car they were driving in the Collinwood section of Cleveland.
The accident happened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday on London Road near Mandalay Avenue.
The conductor of the train told 19 News the driver tried to go around the lowered railroad arms.
Cleveland Fire said the train was traveling 40 miles per hour.
London Road is closed by the railroad tracks.
This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for updates.
