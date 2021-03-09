Crocktails: How to make slow-cooker cocktails

· 6 ounces apple cider
· 2 ounces water
· ½ - 1 teaspoon of Apple Pie Spice
· 1 ½ ounces of Buckeye Vodka
· 1 lemon (to be squeezed)
· ½ teaspoon honey
· Cinnamon stick, Apple slice, or Lemon wheel for garnish
1. Combine apple cider, water, and apple piece spice in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer.
2. Combine Buckeye Vodka and lemon juice into a mug or cup.
3. Strain hot spiced cider into a mug and stir in honey until melted.
4. Garnish with Cinnamon Stick, Apple Slice, or Lemon Wheel
Enjoy!