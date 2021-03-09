Crocktails: How to make slow-cooker cocktails

Buckeye Vodka’s Apple Cider Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

· 6 ounces apple cider

· 2 ounces water

· ½ - 1 teaspoon of Apple Pie Spice

· 1 ½ ounces of Buckeye Vodka

· 1 lemon (to be squeezed)

· ½ teaspoon honey

· Cinnamon stick, Apple slice, or Lemon wheel for garnish

Directions:

1. Combine apple cider, water, and apple piece spice in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer.

2. Combine Buckeye Vodka and lemon juice into a mug or cup.

3. Strain hot spiced cider into a mug and stir in honey until melted.

4. Garnish with Cinnamon Stick, Apple Slice, or Lemon Wheel

Enjoy!