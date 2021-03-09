Driver who killed 7-year-old Hudson boy gets 15 days in jail

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old woman who struck and killed a 7-year-old boy riding his bike was sentenced to 15 days in jail, 15 additional days of house arrest, 365 hours of community service and one year probation.
Denise Ahlstrom appeared in Stow Municipal Court Tuesday morning.
The judge also suspended the Mentor woman’s license for 36 months.
Last month, Ahlstrom was convicted of failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian on a sidewalk and vehicular manslaughter.
Hudson police said Ahlstrom turned onto West Streetsboro Road from a private parking lot around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2020.
She hit Vincent Baran, who died from his injuries.
Baran attended Seton Catholic School in Hudson.
“Vinny as we called him brought more smiles and energy into the world than most people do in there in lifetimes,” said Ben Baran.
Baran’s parents spoke at the sentencing hearing.
“He was physically small, but he did not let that stop him from being fierce and mighty, caring and compassionate, focused and faithful,” said Lindsay Baran.
