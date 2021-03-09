DOJ: Northeast Ohio environmental lab analyst sentenced for falsifying test results

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former environmental laboratory analyst was sentenced in U.S. District Court Tuesday for falsifying lab test results.
Andrew K. Ecklund, 58, of Tallmadge, was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and serve two years of probation after he pleaded guilty in 2020 to nine counts of wire fraud, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.
Ecklund worked as a lab analyst for a Northeast Ohio company paid by the U.S. EPA to test environmental samples, the release said.
Ecklund took steps to make it falsely appear that certain samples passed quality control testing measures, according to the DOJ. This resulted in unreliable measurements of pollutants and hazardous substances.
