Dozens rally in Cleveland for gender equality

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From racial inequality to the gender pay gap, many from the Cleveland area are rallying for change.
Monday was International Women’s Day, an annual day celebrating the achievements of women and bringing attention to the challenges they face.
To mark the occasion, rallies and marches are being held around the world, including one held in Market Square in Cleveland.
Participants, who were required to wear masks and social distance, hoped to bring awareness also of COVID-19 disparities, such as childcare.
This year’s theme was #ChoosetoChallenge.
The rally in Cleveland features several keynote speakers, including state Representative Emilia Sykes, minority leader in the Ohio House of Representatives, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, and Cleveland activist Queen Fatima Chui.
19 News spoke with Chui regarding the importance of Monday’s rally. She tells us the event is especially critical during the pandemic.
“It’s important because all of us need somebody, and we need to know that we’re a sisterhood,” Chui says. “No matter where we came from, no matter what our religious background is, we are sisters and we have to have each other’s back.”
Chui’s catchphrase is, “Ain’t no ‘hood like the sisterhood.”
She says local women of color especially face a lot of challenges with addiction.
“We have three generations of children that were raised in the drug war in the ’80s. They had children and their children raised themselves. So we need to go back and help those generations” Chui says.
Other issues highlighted at Monday’s rally in Cleveland include: disparities regarding mass incarceration and the legal system, violence against women, reproductive rights, immigration, gun control, LGBTQ rights, racism, sex discrimination, voting rights, and local county, state and national policies impacting women.
In addition to this and other rallies being held around the globe, President Joe Biden is also taking part in International Women’s Day by signing several executive orders, including the creation of a Gender Policy Council. The council will focus on a number of issues, including the gender pay gap, along with transgender rights and better support for women of color.
