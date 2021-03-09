Driver who caused fatal crash on Route 8 in Akron loses license for 2 years

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who caused a fatal fiery crash on Route 8 in August of 2020 was sentenced to 90 days house arrest, one year probation, 60 hours of community service and he can’t drive for two years.
Akron Municipal Court Judge Ron Cable also ordered Christopher Lonkart to continue going to counseling.
Lonkart pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in Akron Municipal Court last month.
The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2020 between Tallmadge and Cuyahoga Falls Avenues.
According to Akron police officers, a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on State Route 8, just south of the Cuyahoga Falls exit, when the truck had a tire blow-out.
As a result, tire debris was all over the highway.
Lonkart was driving a Honda, when he broke hard, swerved left and right to avoid the debris and struck Jared Marcum’s vehicle.
The impact pushed Marcum’s vehicle into a gasoline tanker truck, which caught fire.
Marcum, 18, of North Canton, was trapped inside his car and killed.
