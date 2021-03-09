Euclid Estates apartments starting to look like a landfill

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a disgusting sight that no one should ever have to look at - let alone live in.
A massive amount of trash is stacking up at the Euclid Estates and that has the tenants at the apartment complex in Cleveland fed up.
It looks like a landfill now, but this was once a luxury apartment complex in South Collinwood. It no longer resembles that Brian Roebuck and many others had years ago.
“It’s just clearly ridiculous and then, like, this stuff be out here for months,” said Roebuck.
He isn’t afraid to speak up and has had enough. Next month he and his girlfriend are moving out.
While he partly blames management for this mess, he also says some of his fellow tenants are making the situation worse by deliberately tossing their trash out of their apartments.
“True, true very disturbing,” said Roebuck. “It’s a sad situation.”
Roebuck is frustrated and isn’t going to take it anymore so he’s rolling up his sleeves and getting his hands dirty.
“I just said I am going clean it up myself since nobody else does it,” said Roebuck.
Attempts to reach complex management were unsuccessful.
