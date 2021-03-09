Euclid police ask for help identifying a hit-skip driver that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say fled the scene after causing a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.
The crash occurred Monday at about 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of East 242 Street and Lakeshore Boulevard, according to a Euclid Police Department Facebook post.
Police say that the woman was shopping at the Sunoco Gas Station at the intersection before the crash.
After leaving the store, she entered a tan or grey vehicle, according to the post. She pulled out of the Sunoco parking lot, across Lakeshore Boulevard, and into an apartment complex lot across the street.
When she crossed Lakeshore Boulevard, she cut off a motorcycle traveling eastbound, according to police.
The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the woman’s vehicle, causing damage to her car and the bike, the post said.
The driver of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries, police say. The woman fled the scene.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Euclid police at 216-731-1234 and ask for the “OIC.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.