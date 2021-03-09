Megan Markle shares struggles with mental health during time with royal family; local therapist says that could reduce stigma

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an interview with Oprah on CBS Sunday night, Megan Markle shared her struggles with mental health while she was a part of the British Royal Family.
Dr. Susan Padrino is a psychiatrist at University Hospitals and an associate professor at Case Western Reserve University.
She said Markle going public about her mental health obstacles would have a positive impact on others going through the same thing.
“Whenever a celebrity talks about mental health and is willing to speak up, it can help to reduce the stigma that a lot of people have about even wanting to talk about symptoms,” Padrino said.
Dr. Sara Roth is a therapist at Cleveland Counseling Center.
She said it’s important for everyone to be honest with themselves about their mental health.
“Seeing a therapist can be beneficial,” Roth said.
If someone tells you they are suicidal or are experiencing depression… Roth wants you to be kind and supportive rather than judgmental.
To sum it all up, both of these doctors are encouraging those suffering to seek out help.
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, know that you are not alone.
You can also reach out to the suicide prevention hotline: 1-800-273-8255.
