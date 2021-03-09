MetroHealth medical assistant arrested for allegedly conveying drugs into the Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A MetroHealth medical assistant was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bringing drugs into the Cuyahoga County Jail.
Tamika Hardy was a medical practice assistant assigned to the jail where she was responsible for scheduling and registering inmates’ medical care, according to a Cuyahoga County press release.
The release did not include further details on the arrest.
The matter is under investigation by the sheriff’s department, according to the release.
