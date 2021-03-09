19 News reporter Jen Picciano joins Majic 105.7′s new ‘The Mark Nolan Show’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - iHeartMedia’s Majic 105.7, Cleveland’s Classic Hits, announced today the debut of “The Mark Nolan Show,” effective immediately with 19 News reporter Jen Picciano.
“The Mark Nolan Show” will broadcast weekdays from 5 – 10 a.m.
“I am thrilled to be joining Mark on this new show. As a life-long Clevelander, it’s a tremendous honor to contribute to such a legacy radio station and storied time slot. I look forward to continuing my work reporting the news and telling great stories for 19 News,” Picciano said. “But now I’ll get to share another side of me and help guide you through your mornings each day. I hope you’ll tune in to have some fun with us while you’re working from home or commuting in to the office.”
“The Mark Nolan Show,” a newly created Cleveland-centric morning show, will feature broadcasting veteran Mark Nolan playing music from the 70s and 80s, discussing current events and championing for the city we all call home.
Joining Nolan on the show are two additional native Clevelanders -- Picciano, an Emmy award-winning reporter, and former 96.5 KISS FM personality Krystle Elyse.
Nolan has more than 25 years of broadcast experience, including nearly 20 years as a television meteorologist and anchor.
He has been a part of the Majic 105.7 team for the last nine years and previously held positions at local television stations WKYC and WOIO.
Throughout his career, Nolan has received seals of approval from both The American Meteorological Society and The National Weather Service.
He is a graduate of Kent State University.
“There isn’t a friendlier or more familiar face in Cleveland media than Mark Nolan,” said Keith Hotchkiss, president of iHeartMedia Cleveland. “Mark embodies the spirit of our community and is a proponent for all things Cleveland. We’re thrilled to launch ‘The Mark Nolan Show’ and are excited to have found both Jen and Krystle as contributors.”
“I’m thrilled to launch this new show on a station that means so much to Cleveland,” Nolan said. “Getting to do a morning show in your hometown is an incredible honor. I look forward to informing and entertaining the city I love for years to come.”
