Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm pattern continues the next few days
By Jeff Tanchak | March 9, 2021 at 2:02 AM EST - Updated March 9 at 5:29 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wind direction and speed means everything, especially this time of year, when forecasting temperatures.

A warm air mass remains in place across Ohio through Thursday.

The wind is much lighter today.

This will allow a rather strong lake breeze to develop across parts of the lakeshore this afternoon.

This could be one of those classic 25 degree temperature ranges.

Best potential of a lake breeze is from downtown Cleveland to Toledo where temperatures will crash to around 40 degrees once the lake breeze develops.

A strong south wind sets up once again tomorrow.

Everybody will be very warm relative to average.

I think some spots will top 70 degrees.

Thursday will be very warm and windy in advance of a cold front.

Best risk of rain is Thursday evening.

Everybody turns much cooler by Friday.

