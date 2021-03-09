Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm pattern continues the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wind direction and speed means everything, especially this time of year, when forecasting temperatures.
A warm air mass remains in place across Ohio through Thursday.
The wind is much lighter today.
This will allow a rather strong lake breeze to develop across parts of the lakeshore this afternoon.
This could be one of those classic 25 degree temperature ranges.
Best potential of a lake breeze is from downtown Cleveland to Toledo where temperatures will crash to around 40 degrees once the lake breeze develops.
A strong south wind sets up once again tomorrow.
Everybody will be very warm relative to average.
I think some spots will top 70 degrees.
Thursday will be very warm and windy in advance of a cold front.
Best risk of rain is Thursday evening.
Everybody turns much cooler by Friday.
