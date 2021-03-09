Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer pattern continues through Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak said this morning, “Wind direction and speed means everything, especially this time of year, when forecasting temperatures.”
A strong southerly wind will set up on Wednesday, allowing temperatures all across the area to warm well into the 60s, even along the lakeshore.
Thursday will also be warm and windy, with highs well into the 60s.
Some spots may hit 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.
Our next front will arrive on Thursday, providing the focus for rounds of showers, especially in the evening.
A few spotty showers may occur during the day, but the best opportunity for rain will be in the evening.
This front will also cool us off.
Temperatures will only climb into the low 50s on Friday.
The weekend will be quite cool, with highs only in the mid and upper 30s on Saturday and in the low to mid 40s on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.