Ohio Gov. DeWine visits COVID-19 vaccination site at OSU

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will visit a COVID-19 vaccination site at The Ohio State University Tuesday morning.
As of Thursday, March 11, people who are 50 years and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Additionally, individuals with Type 2 Diabetes and end-stage renal disease are also eligible beginning March 11.
Individuals with Type 2 diabetes are expected to account for approximately 170,000 Ohioans, according to Gov. DeWine, while people with end-stage renal disease total around 20,000.
