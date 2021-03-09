Ohio Gov. DeWine visits COVID-19 vaccination site at OSU

Ohio’s vaccine eligibility to include people at least 50 years old
By Julia Bingel | March 9, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST - Updated March 9 at 12:49 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will visit a COVID-19 vaccination site at The Ohio State University Tuesday morning.

As of Thursday, March 11, people who are 50 years and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, individuals with Type 2 Diabetes and end-stage renal disease are also eligible beginning March 11.

Individuals with Type 2 diabetes are expected to account for approximately 170,000 Ohioans, according to Gov. DeWine, while people with end-stage renal disease total around 20,000.

