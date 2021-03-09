Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,893 new COVID-19 cases

Covid-19 vaccines in Ohio surpass total cases. (Source: WOIO)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | March 9, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST - Updated March 9 at 2:24 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 17,825 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 981,618 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 1,893 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 143,383 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

There were 51,097 total hospitalizations reported on Monday.

