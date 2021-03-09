Northeast Ohio VA drops age, pre-existing condition requirements for eligible veterans to get COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - All veterans in Northeast Ohio who receive medical care through Veterans Affairs (VA) are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of age or pre-existing medical conditions.
The expanded eligibility went into effect Tuesday, March 9.
The VA said the plan is in accordance with CDC guidance for the VA population, which receives a separate vaccine allocation from the general public.
Vaccines are available at the four following Northeast Ohio locations:
- Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center
- Akron VA Clinic Annex
- Parma VA Clinic
- Youngstown VA Clinic
Pop-up vaccination clinics are also being scheduled at other locations.
Veterans who are enrolled and eligible to receive health care from the VA can click here or call 216-707-7660 to schedule an appointment.
The VA said it has vaccinated more than 28,500 people since it administered its first doses to people living in its long-term care facilities on Dec. 16.
