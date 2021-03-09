Northeast Ohio VA drops age, pre-existing condition requirements for eligible veterans to get COVID-19 vaccine

Medical professionals look on as the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at the Cleveland VA on Dec. 15, 2020. (Source: Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center)
By Steph Krane | March 9, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST - Updated March 9 at 10:29 AM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - All veterans in Northeast Ohio who receive medical care through Veterans Affairs (VA) are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of age or pre-existing medical conditions.

The expanded eligibility went into effect Tuesday, March 9.

The VA said the plan is in accordance with CDC guidance for the VA population, which receives a separate vaccine allocation from the general public.

Vaccines are available at the four following Northeast Ohio locations:

  • Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center
  • Akron VA Clinic Annex
  • Parma VA Clinic
  • Youngstown VA Clinic

Pop-up vaccination clinics are also being scheduled at other locations.

Veterans who are enrolled and eligible to receive health care from the VA can click here or call 216-707-7660 to schedule an appointment.

The VA said it has vaccinated more than 28,500 people since it administered its first doses to people living in its long-term care facilities on Dec. 16.

