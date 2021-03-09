Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who tried to pay for sexual acts with 10-year-old girl

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Akron man after he made arrangements with an undercover deputy to pay cash in exchange for sexual conduct from a 10-year-old girl.
In February, the Sheriff launched an investigation which included multiple undercover operations.
On March 3, Stephenson arrived at a predetermined location to meet who he thought was a 10-year-old girl he acknowledged he was paying for sexual acts.
Instead, he met with an undercover deputy.
Stephenson was charged with attempted rape and importuning- telecommunication.
Officers also found Stephenson in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Further criminal charges are pending an investigation at Stephenson’s home.
He is being held in the Summit County Jail.
