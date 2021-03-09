Teachers Union and Cleveland Schools in talks to get schools back open

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Negotiations continue between the Cleveland School District and the Cleveland Teachers Union to resolve issues regarding COVID safety protocols in district school buildings to re-open schools that have been closed to in person learning for a year.
Teachers Union President Shari Obrenski believes that an agreement can be made.
“This isn’t a traditional negotiation, we are continuing to work together today (Monday), and I feel that we are making good progress toward reopening,” she said.
The Cleveland Schools, as of late afternoon on Monday, had not provided an update on negotiations.
Governor Mike DeWine has been and will continue to be an interested observer, as the governor has pushed the district and the union to get students back in the schools.
The governor mentioned Monday that he had spoken with schools’ CEO Eric Gordon and believed Gordon is focused on providing a safe environment for learning.
“I do think he has a lot going for them and a lot going for the schools,” DeWine said, “He described some of the extra work they were doing as far as sanitation and other things, and I thought it was very impressive.”
DeWine was also quick to point out that every teacher and school employee has had an opportunity to get the vaccine, which has clearly added to the safety of the buildings.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.