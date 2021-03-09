KeyBank’s Broadway Series to return to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square this fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Great news for theater buffs: KeyBank’s Broadway Series will return to Playhouse Square this fall.
The theater district will announce the lineup during a virtual broadcast on April 7 at 7:30 p.m. open to the public, according to a media release from Playhouse Square.
“Cleveland audiences are always eager for this annual announcement, which usually coincides with a live event in our theaters for our season ticket holders and donors,” said Playhouse Square President & CEO Gina Vernaci. “While we wish we could share this news in person, preparing for our virtual broadcast fills us with hope and anticipation for audiences to experience the magic of Broadway they love so much.”
Details on how to watch the lineup announcement will be issued later, as will information on safety protocols for the return of audiences, the release said.
The district also announced new dates for two shows that were postponed last spring. “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “My Fair Lady” will run Feb. 2-20, 2022 and June 7-26, 2022 respectively.
Playhouse Square is contacting ticket holders for the original dates with instructions.
