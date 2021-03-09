27-year-old man arrested after firing 4 rounds at Maple Heights police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old was arrested Tuesday in South Euclid by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force after they say he threatened to kill two people and shot at police.
Marcell Wilson was wanted by the Maple Heights Police Department for felonious assault, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshalls Service.
Police say that on Sunday, Wilson sent messages threatening to kill two females. While Maple Heights police were at a victim’s home to take a statement, Wilson arrived and parked nearby, according to the release.
Moments later, police say, Wilson fired four rounds at the officer who was in front of the home. A warrant was immediately issued for his arrest.
Investigators located him in South Euclid, and members of the task force arrested him in the 3700 block of East Antisdale Road without incident, according to the release.
“This suspect first threatened the lives of two innocent victims, and then as law enforcement was trying to ensure the safety of those victims he engaged in further violence against law enforcement,” wrote U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott in the release. “Brazen violence against law enforcement or any other member of the community will not be tolerated and suspects such as this will be arrested and put behind bars to keep our communities safe.”
