Cleveland mayor’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, pleads not guilty to felony charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was arraigned in front of a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge Wednesday afternoon.
Frank Q. Jackson pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and failure to comply.
Both charges are from a Parma police pursuit on Jan. 24.
Jackson was pulled over for having windows that were tinted too dark on State Road, just north of Brookpark Road.
He stopped and consented to a search of the vehicle, but then drove off as one of the officers was holding onto the vehicle, according to Parma police.
Jackson allegedly pulled the officer along the pavement before he was able to free himself.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
Jackson then allegedly led officers on a high speed chase into Cleveland.
Officers said they lost Jackson’s vehicle after he exited westbound on I-90 at the Lorain Avenue exit.
Jackson turned himself in to Parma police several hours later
Jackson also has a case pending in Cleveland Municipal Court.
He is charged with domestic violence for an incident involving his girlfriend on Dec. 18, 2020.
The victim told Cleveland police Jackson struck her in the head and face several times, after she asked Jackson to get her a diaper so she could change their child.
Jackson told authorities the two argued because the victim was upset he did not have the money for her to get her nails done, but the argument did not turn physical.
He remains out on bond pending the outcome of both criminal cases.
In January of 2020, Jackson was sentenced to 18 months probation and given a 90 day suspended jail sentence for assaulting an 18-year-old woman in June of 2019.
Jackson beat the woman with a trailer hitch, choked her, punched her several times and pulled her across a lawn by the hair on E. 49th Street.
