Cleveland pastor, radio host who nearly died from COVID-19, reflects on his experience one year later

“My son, when they said I was going to die, him and my granddaughter went and got this,” the preacher said, holding up a trophy with his name that reads, ‘COVID Survivor 2020.’ “10 years old. She said, ‘On Good Friday, Poppy’s not going to die,’ and she slept with that, listen, made her bed let it sit outside on the pillow until February 2021 when they sent it to me on my birthday.”