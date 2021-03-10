Cleveland pastor, radio host who nearly died from COVID-19, reflects on his experience one year later

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jae Williams made it 63 years without ever questioning his faith in God, but he nearly gave up on him when he was battling COVID-19. The Cleveland preacher spent two months in the ICU and a month on a ventilator.
“I hurt,” Williams said. “I do because I was the one that gave up on him, and many people were calling on him, so it bothers me but he’s using me here at the radio station, at the church, in the community. He has an assignment for me. He has something for me to do.”
March 16th it will be one year since he contracted the deadly virus.
“Wow and so much has happened,” he said. “It looks like the entire world has changed. Everything is virtual.”
But the pandemic has changed Williams’ life much more profoundly. 19′s Kelly Kennedy first spoke with now, 64-year-old Jae Williams in August of last year.
“I’m proof,” an emotional Williams said in an August interview. “I’m a walking testimony and I kid you not, if you could see what I’ve been through you would understand why I just can’t hold back these tears.”
Williams is the general manager of 95.9 FM. He is also an associate pastor at All Nation’s Deliverance Ministry. Now he spends his days educating his radio listeners and his church congregation about the dangers of COVID-19.
“I’m so grateful,” Williams said.
The pastor became extremely sick on March 16th. He was rushed to the ICU and put on a ventilator. His family was told he was going to die three different times.
“Do not resuscitate. Do not resuscitate, do not resuscitate,” Williams said. “In fact, it was Good Friday that they told my wife, there’s no need for them to sign the papers, he’s not gonna make it.”
On Easter Sunday, Williams came out of the coma. After getting off the ventilator, Williams began living through what he calls his second nightmare.
“I was really mad at God for letting me live,” explained Williams. “A preacher, a preacher! Mad at God because God allowed me to live and I’m told by the doctors I will be incapacitated. I will be in a wheelchair. I will be a dialysis three times a week, four hours each time. I will never sing again. I will never be able to do anything and that was hard.”
That didn’t happen. Williams say it was a miracle and a miracle that he celebrated another birthday in February. He received a very special gift.
“My son, when they said I was going to die, him and my granddaughter went and got this,” the preacher said, holding up a trophy with his name that reads, ‘COVID Survivor 2020.’ “10 years old. She said, ‘On Good Friday, Poppy’s not going to die,’ and she slept with that, listen, made her bed let it sit outside on the pillow until February 2021 when they sent it to me on my birthday.”
Williams is very excited because he is getting his first dose of the vaccine on Saturday. He’s also preaching on his COVID-19 anniversary, so he plans on sharing his story then too.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.