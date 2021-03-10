Cleveland Police conduct anti-carjacking operation, 3 juveniles arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police conducted a city-wide operation targeting multiple suspects wanted for carjackings in the city and surrounding suburbs, according to a press release issued by the department.
Police said the operation was run by the Fourth District Violent Crimes Reduction Team. The five police districts assisted it, the Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement Unit, Gang Impact Unit, Canine, and Aviation.
Three juvenile suspects were arrested; they and others are suspected of over 30-40 Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Robberies, at times shooting at or assaulting the victims.
Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to call police or Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.