CMSD and teachers union reach agreement on school return, what changed?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just days after the Cleveland Teachers Union voted to not return to in-person learning, CMSD students and teachers are heading back into school buildings for the first time in nearly a year. Teachers will return to the classroom on Wednesday, while some students will be back by Friday, March 12th.
“I would really urge the community to be flexible and gracious with your schools in the coming two weeks,” CEO Eric Gordon said during a Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.
After rounds of negotiating, many people are wondering what changed in the last few days?
Gordon says the district and CTU created school safety teams last Friday and worked through the weekend to address safety concerns. The teams consisted of school nurse/health professionals, CTU members, paraprofessional representatives, members of the school’s safety/security team, and the school’s lead secretary. The groups checked PPE inventory, looked at ventilation needs, and completed building walk-throughs.
In older school buildings, air purifiers were installed, and Gordan says hundreds of extras are available.
“If somebody feels like they need two send a second and put it in their room because a big part of what we’ve experienced in the last several days is less about whether we’d actually done the things to be safe and more about the anxiety of feeling safe,” Gordon added.
The CTU president told 19 News that the district provided the information they hadn’t before. The union wanted to make sure there was ongoing monitoring of air quality in school buildings.
Gordon addressed that concern in the board meeting, adding protocol on what happens if an HVAC system fails during a school day.
He reassured board members that despite the dispute, students hadn’t experienced any schedule disruptions.
“Families should not expect to experience yet another change other than what we’ve been communicating because the district and the CTU worked hard to avoid having to do so, Gordon explained.
CMSD students will go on spring break in two weeks. The district says they hope any issues with the transition to school buildings will be resolved.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.