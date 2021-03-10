1 death and 46 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

1 death and 46 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland
(Source: David Mattingly, WAVE 3 News)
By Brian Koster | March 10, 2021 at 1:17 AM EST - Updated March 10 at 1:18 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that there was one new COVID-19 related death in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 398 citywide.

There were 46 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 25,485 confirmed cases citywide.

[ How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in every Northeast Ohio county and Cleveland ]

Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from 6 to 77-years-old.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

1 new COVID related death in the City of Cleveland
1 new COVID related death in the City of Cleveland (Source: City of Cleveland)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.