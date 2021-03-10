Fatal shooting may have been the result of an argument, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old man who was shot to death in Akron Tuesday evening may have been in the middle of an argument at the time, police said.
Police said the shooting happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Work Drive.
Officers found the victim in the backyard of a house. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police haven’t identified a suspect yet.
Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or text 274637 if you have any information.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.