House to take final vote on coronavirus relief bill; what’s in it for Northeast Ohioans?

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The U.S. house is set to take a final vote on the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” Wednesday.
The Senate approved the bill over the weekend.
If approved by the House, the plan would end up on the desk of President Joe Biden, who urged Congress to pass the legislation and give relief to Americans devastated by a year of pandemic-related losses.
So, what’s in this package, which is the third one of the pandemic and the first one under Biden?
- $1,400 stimulus payments
- Individuals earning less than $75,000 and married couples earning less than $150,000 would get one-time payments of $1,400.
- Adult dependents will receive payments after being left out of the previous two pandemic relief bills.
- Biden estimates that 85% of Americans will be eligible for the payment.
- Once passed by the House, the bill will have to go back to Biden’s desk. Once Biden passes it, checks could go out within days.
- Extended unemployment benefits
- The Senate approved the continuation of $300 a week in expanded unemployment benefits on top of state unemployment benefits. The additional benefits will now run through Sept. 6.
- The benefits were set to expire this coming Sunday.
- The first $10,200 of unemployment insurance benefits will become non-taxable
- Tax breaks
- Child tax breaks would increase to $3,000 for every child age 6 to 17 and $3,600 for every child under the age of 6. Currently, most taxpayers can reduce their federal income tax bill by up to $2,000 per child.
- The Earned Income Tax Credit for 2021 would expand to include people without children. The credit for low and moderate-income adults would be worth $543 to $1,502, depending on income and filing status. This benefit wouldn’t be felt until people file their taxes for 2021 in early 2022.
- Small business relief
- The bill includes a $25 billion grant program specifically for bars and restaurants.
- There’s also $15 billion for the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program that provides loans from the Small Business Administration.
