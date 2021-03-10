Live: Cleveland’s United Way & NAACP hosts 3rd community conversation on policing and consent decree

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United Way of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland Branch of the NAACP are holding their third Community Conversation Wednesday.
The conversation is part of an 11-month long dialogue on police reform that is mandated through the Consent Decree between Cleveland police and the U.S. Department of Justice.
The conversation is free and open to the public and is held virtually. Watch it below.
Wednesday’s panel conversation is on accountability, transparency, and oversight within the Cleveland Division of Police. The panel is moderated by Colleen Cotter, the executive director of the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland.
The panelists include:
Karrie Howard, director, Department of Public Safety, City of Cleveland
Richard Jackson, retired Sergeant, Cleveland Division of Police
Ayesha Hardaway, deputy monitor, Cleveland Police Monitoring Team
Shakyra Diaz, chief of staff, Alliance for Safety and Justice
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.